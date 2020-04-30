fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Stop and frisk procedure: People v. Wallace

Fourth Department – Stop and frisk procedure: People v. Wallace

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Stop and frisk procedure Level one inquiry – Escalation to level two pointed inquiry People v. Wallace KA 16-00426 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress the physical evidence seized ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo