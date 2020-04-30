fbpx
Judgments Recorded March 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded March 23, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT CASTLE, CAROLE M 12 SMYLES DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: TD BANK USA N.A Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $3,052.04 CASTNER, DENISE M 50 SUNDERLAND TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $12,023.13 CRAWFORD, SARAH 223 ROGENE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU ...

