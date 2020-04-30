fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded March 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded March 23, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARTZ, BRIAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $79,386.85 BREEDLOVE, JEFFERY L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $78,250.74 GRANT, WILLIAM F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,295.26 HORNBERGER, TARYN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $0.00 KENYON, JAMIE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,137.80 KITRINOS, PAUL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $108,960.97 MARSHALL, DANIEL S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,057.73 NEURINGER, JORDAN D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $133,024.72 PETERSON, JON B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $56,841.34 PRECISION CONCRETE & MASONRY INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,789.09 RAYMOND, WILLIAM M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,490.57 ROTHSCHILD, MARK S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,148.35 LIEN RELEASE BENMAN, ...

