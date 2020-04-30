fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded March 24, 2019

April 30, 2020

Liens Filed Recorded March 24, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ANIFANTIS, HECTOR D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,216.21 WEBB, CHERYL O Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,289.84 ZIEGLER, ERIK R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,984.99

