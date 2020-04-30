fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 16, 2020 69   NOT PROVIDED RYAN, JOHN J III & RYAN, MICHELLE D Property Address: 100 MORGAN ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $87,800.00 14420 FOX, BRANDON J & SCHICKER, REBECCA C Property Address: 19 WEDGEWOOD COURT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $237,500.00 14428 HIXENBAUGH, GREG P & HIXENBAUGH, JENNIFER CLOR Property Address: 5430 EAST BUFFALO ROAD, ...

