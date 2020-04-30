fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Online database of pro bono opportunities created

Online database of pro bono opportunities created

Free service will help victims of pandemic and other disasters

By: Bennett Loudon April 30, 2020 0

The American Bar Association and legal tech company Paladin have joined forces to help attorneys provide pro bono legal help to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters. The ABA Young Lawyers Division’s Legal Services Program and Paladin, which specializes in software used by pro bono attorneys, have launched an online portal where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo