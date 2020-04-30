fbpx
Trump praise of 'tormented' Flynn raises pardon speculation

Trump praise of ‘tormented’ Flynn raises pardon speculation

By: Ben Jacobs April 30, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced strong support for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, raising speculation that a pardon may be coming after Flynn's lawyers disclosed internal FBI documents they claim show the FBI was trying to entrap him. Trump has long said he is considering pardoning Flynn, who pleaded guilty to ...

