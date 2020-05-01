fbpx
American Bar Association annual meeting going virtual

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020 0

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Bar Association’s 2020 annual meeting from July 29 through Aug. 4 will be held virtually. The meeting, which is free to ABA members, will offer access to speakers and other programming with a revised schedule to accommodate members’ locations and times. “The health and safety of attendees and staff remains ...

