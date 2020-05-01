fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Empire Justice Center offering legal advice on unemployment benefits and paid family leave

Empire Justice Center offering legal advice on unemployment benefits and paid family leave

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020 0

The Empire Justice Center has set up a help line for unemployment and paid leave legal assistance. As unemployment claims skyrocket due to the job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the help line has been created for New Yorkers who need assistance to pay rent and buy food during this crisis. The Paid Leave Legal Help ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo