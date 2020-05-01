fbpx
Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Young

Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Young

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Interview before public defender assigned People v. Young KA 19-01059 Appealed from Chautauqua County Court Background: The people appeal from an order that suppressed certain statements that the defendant made to members of the Pennsylvania State Police during the investigation of 12 different suspected arsons that were committed ...

