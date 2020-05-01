fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time city court judge: Opinion 19-150

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time city court judge: Opinion 19-150

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time city court judge Spouse administrative role – Public defender’s office – Family court division Opinion 19-150 Background: A part-time city court judge asks if he may preside in matters involving the public defender’s office, where his spouse is the supervising attorney of the public defender’s family court division. She does ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo