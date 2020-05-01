fbpx
Perjury conviction dismissed

Indictment did not identify allegedly false statement

By: Bennett Loudon May 1, 2020 0

A state appellate court has dismissed a first-degree perjury conviction. Davonne Beckwith, 39, was convicted in June 2017 in state Supreme Court in Onondaga County of the perjury charge and resisting arrest. “We agree with defendant that the People failed to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that any of his allegedly perjurious statements to the grand jury ...

