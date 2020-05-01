fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit / Second Circuit – Class certification: Scott v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Second Circuit – Class certification: Scott v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Class certification Commonality – Primary duty – Collective action – Similarly situated – Sliding scale approach Scott v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 17-2208, 18-359 Judges Parker, Chin, and Sullivan Background: In this hybrid class and collective action brought on behalf of employees of a national restaurant chain who claim they were denied ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo