Home / News / Wayne County man sentenced on gun charge

Wayne County man sentenced on gun charge

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2020 0

A Wayne County man who brought a semi-automatic gun and ammo to work has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 27, of Williamson, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to being felon in possession of ammunition. On July 20, Martinez had an AR-type rifle and ammunition ...

