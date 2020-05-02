fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Centralized arraignment system: Opinion 19-154

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Centralized arraignment system First-degree relative and law partner as public defenders Opinion 19-154 Background: The inquiring town justice is currently disqualified, subject to remittal, in all matters involving the public defender’s office because the Public Defender also serves on the town board. In addition, the judge’s first-degree and fourth-degree relatives are ...

