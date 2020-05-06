fbpx
Deeds Recorded April 22, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 22, 2020

May 6, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 22, 2020 48 14420 CHARLES, PEGGY to JEWELL, NICHOLAS Property Address: 81 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12333 Page: 0393 Tax Account: 054.17-1-23 Full Sale Price: $0.00 14445 FOLINO, DOMENICO to CORREA, ERIN et ano Property Address: 507 SYCAMORE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12333 Page: 0413 Tax Account: 151.27-1-14 Full Sale Price: $136,000.00 LABORDE, TRAVIS C to VOAN LLC Property Address: 304 SOUTH LINCOLN ...

