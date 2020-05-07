Colin Bruckel | Trevett Cristo P.C.

Trevett Cristo P.C. announces that Colin Bruckel has been named a partner of the firm.

Bruckel has been a member of the firm’s commercial services and real estate practice groups since 2013. He assists clients with purchasing and sale of businesses and commercial and residential real estate.

He earned his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law and is a member of the Monroe County Bar Association. He currently serves as a trustee and treasurer at Hope Hall and is a member of Avon Rotary Club.