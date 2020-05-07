Daniel Williford | McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C.

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C. announces the promotion of Daniel Williford to partner of the firm.

Williford works with clients who are in a fiduciary capacity as an executor or trustee to effectively have the client appointed in that role through Surrogate’s Court and effectively administer each estate. Elder law and long-term care planning is an area where Williford will guide families through the difficult transition of receiving a higher level of health care and avoiding the financial pitfalls that accompany such a transition.

Williford graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.A. in history. He received his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law. He is a former assistant district attorney in Monroe County and a member of the Monroe County Bar Association, New York Bar Association, Al Sigl Sports Committee and the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce.