fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 23, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded April 23, 2020 50 14420 ALLIED FROZEN STORAGE HOLDINGS LLC et al to LINEAGE AFS MASTER RE LLC et al Property Address: 260 STATE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12333 Page: 0592 Tax Account: 069.14-1-7.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ALLIED FROZEN STORAGE INC to LINEAGE AFS MASTER RE LLC Property Address: STATE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12333 Page: 0599 Tax Account: 069.14-1-8 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo