Doing Business As Recorded March 25 – April 10, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded March 25 – April 10, 2020

May 7, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded March 25, 2020 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED QUANTUMFACS INC 1299 PORTLAND AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Doing Business As Recorded March 26, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CAYOUETTE, PATRICK 11 WASHINGTON STREET, LIVONIA NY 14487 - - SZABO, CHRISTIAN R 26 MISSION HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - Doing Business As Recorded March 27, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BEAUDEAUX, DERRICK 239 ANDREWS STREET APT 3, ROCHESTER NY ...

