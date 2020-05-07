fbpx
Federal inmate freed because of COVID-19

Judge cites ‘significant medical issues’

By: Bennett Loudon May 7, 2020 0

A federal judge has ordered the release of a man convicted of drug and weapon because of concerns about coronavirus. After being freed, the inmate has been ordered to travel to Rochester and self-quarantine in his father’s home for 14 days. The defendant, Luis Quintero, had been serving a one-year sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), ...

