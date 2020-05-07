fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Parens Patriae: Guttmacher, M.D. v. James

Fourth Department – Parens Patriae: Guttmacher, M.D. v. James

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parens Patriae Mental health – Drug treatment regimen – Liberty interest Guttmacher, M.D. v. James CA 19-00460 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking authorization to administer antipsychotic and mood-stabilizing medications to the respondent over his objections pursuant to the parens patriae power of New ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo