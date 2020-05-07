Mary Ognibene | McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C.

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C. announces the promotion of Mary Ognibene to partner of the firm.

Ognibene represents clients across a range of industries in both the for-profit and not-for-profit spheres. She has guided numerous clients through the process of new business formation as well as the purchase, sale or merger of existing companies. She is also well versed in the negotiation of a wide scope of general corporate agreements and in the maintenance of corporate governance responsibilities.

She graduated from William Smith College with a B.A. in English. She earned her J.D. from SUNY Buffalo and is a member of the New York State Bar Association. She is the immediate past chair of the business law section of the Monroe County Bar Association.