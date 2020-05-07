Michael Caputo | Nixon Peabody LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP announces the addition of Michael Caputo as an associate in the firm’s labor & employment practice group.

Caputo represents clients in employment litigation, counseling employers on a range of labor and employment matters, including discrimination and harassment litigation, wage-hour and class-action litigation and non-compete issues.

Caputo previously served as an associate at Jones Day in New York City. He earned his B.A. from Seattle University, his M.A. from Fordham University and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.