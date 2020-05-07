fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 23, 2020

Mortgages Recorded April 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded April 23, 2020 68 NOT PROVIDED COLVIN STREET GARAGE, LLC & SPRING, SCOTT W Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: LICITRA, JOHN T Amount: $60,000.00 14420 CENTERPOINTE CANANDAIGUA MULTIFAMILY LLC & CENTERPOINTE CANANDAIGUA MULTIFAMILY LLC Property Address: 396 WILLOWBROOKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: GREYSTONE SERVICING COMPANY LLC Amount: $21,656,334.15 INCARDONA, ELIZABETH P & INCARDONA, FRANK Property Address: 98 MISSION HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

