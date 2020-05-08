fbpx
Home / News / Child Victims Act deadline extended

Child Victims Act deadline extended

By: Bennett Loudon May 8, 2020 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York state will extend the window for victims to file claims under the Child Victims Act for an additional five months, until Jan. 14. Last year, Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act to give survivors of childhood sexual abuse one year to file a civil suit that would have otherwise been impossible ...

