Rochester will appeal police accountability board ruling

Rochester will appeal police accountability board ruling

‘Negates the will of the citizens of Rochester’

By: Bennett Loudon May 8, 2020 0

Rochester City Council members are planning to appeal a state Supreme Court decision that struck down the authority of the new Police Accountability Board to discipline Rochester Police Department officers. The Police Accountability Board (PAB) was created by a unanimous vote of City Council in May 2019 and affirmed in a public referendum the following November. The ...

