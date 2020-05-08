fbpx
Deeds Recorded April 24, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 24, 2020

May 8, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 24, 2020 42 14420 CAPPOTELLI, DONALD R to CAPPOTELLI, TOBY et ano Property Address: BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12334 Page: 0166 Tax Account: 096.04-1-14 Full Sale Price: $1.00 CAPPOTELLI, VICTOR to CAPPOTELLI, TOBY et ano Property Address: 1286 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12334 Page: 0169 Tax Account: 098.04-1-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 BURGEN, CHARLES S III et al to KOSCIOLEK, THEORDORE Property ...

