fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Tomkea N.H. v. Jesus R. and Brenda S.

Fourth Department – Child custody: Tomkea N.H. v. Jesus R. and Brenda S.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Tri-custodial arrangement – Standing Tomkea N.H. v. Jesus R. and Brenda S. CAF 18-02251 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: At issue is whether the petitioner has standing to seek joint custody of, and visitation with, the subject child, which would result in a tri-custodial arrangement among respondents, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo