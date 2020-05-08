fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Default judgment: LeChase Construction Services v. JM Business Associates Corp.

Fourth Department – Default judgment: LeChase Construction Services v. JM Business Associates Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Default judgment Presumption of service LeChase Construction Services v. JM Business Associates Corp. CA 19-00299 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from an order granting the plaintiff’s amended motion to the extent that it sought a default judgment on liability for its claims in breach of contract. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo