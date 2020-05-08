fbpx
Judgments Recorded March 26 – April 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded March 26, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HURLEY, THOMAS 64 HEMLOCK COURT, ROCKY MOUNT NC 27804 Favor: AMHERST VENTURE LLC Attorney: ILECKI & OSTROWSKI LLP Amount: $5,715.47 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT GONZALEZ, MARILYN Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT GALAN, DEBRA Favor: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORPORATION Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: JORDAN, SONYA D Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: KRONENBERG, CASSANDRA E Favor: CAPITAL ...

