fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded April 24, 2020

Mortgages Recorded April 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded April 24, 2020 65 NOT PROVIDED FRANK, PATRICK E Property Address: 475 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $96,187.00 14428 LEONARD, JEANNE S & LEONARD, ROBERT J Property Address: 5 PARK ROAD EXT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 14445 KELLAWAY, ROBERT J Property Address: 417 WEST FILBERT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo