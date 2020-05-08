US unemployment spikes to a Depression-era level of 14.7%

fbpx
By: The Associated Press May 8, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7% in April, a level last seen during the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record — stark evidence of how the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees. The breathtaking losses, reported by the Labor Department on Friday, ...

