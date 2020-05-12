fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Chambers USA 2020 America’s Leading Lawyers in Business

Chambers USA 2020 America’s Leading Lawyers in Business

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020 0

The following local law firms and lawyers have been recognized in Chambers USA 2020 America’s Leading Lawyers list:

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Corporate/M&A:

  • Thomas R. Anderson
  • Mario C. Fallone
  • William A. Hoy IV
  • James M. Jenkins
  • Alexander R. McClean
  • Christine M. O’Connor
  • Edward J. Snyder
  • Craig S. Wittlin (Eminent Practitioner)

Environment:

  • Paul D. Sylvestri

Immigration:

  • Margaret A. Catillaz
  • Frank A. Novak

Labor & Employment:

  • Jeffrey J. Calabrese
  • David M. Kresock
  • Robert C. Weissflach

Litigation:

  • Peter H. Abdella
  • Jerauld E. Brydges
  • F. Paul Greene
  • John G. Horn
  • Erika N.D. Stanat
  • Sheldon K. Smith
  • Jeffrey A. Wadsworth

Real Estate:

  • John A. Anderson
  • Kelly A. Pronti
  • Patrick J. Quigley

Barclay Damon LLP

Corporate/M&A:

  • Jim Canfield
  • Chris Greene

Litigation: General Commercial:

  • Jon Devendorf

Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market:

  • Maureen Helmer
  • George Pond

Environment:

  • Yvonne Hennessey

Labor & Employment:

  • Randy Oppenheimer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo