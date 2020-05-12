Chambers USA 2020 America’s Leading Lawyers in Business

The following local law firms and lawyers have been recognized in Chambers USA 2020 America’s Leading Lawyers list:
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Corporate/M&A:
- Thomas R. Anderson
- Mario C. Fallone
- William A. Hoy IV
- James M. Jenkins
- Alexander R. McClean
- Christine M. O’Connor
- Edward J. Snyder
- Craig S. Wittlin (Eminent Practitioner)
Environment:
- Paul D. Sylvestri
Immigration:
- Margaret A. Catillaz
- Frank A. Novak
Labor & Employment:
- Jeffrey J. Calabrese
- David M. Kresock
- Robert C. Weissflach
Litigation:
- Peter H. Abdella
- Jerauld E. Brydges
- F. Paul Greene
- John G. Horn
- Erika N.D. Stanat
- Sheldon K. Smith
- Jeffrey A. Wadsworth
Real Estate:
- John A. Anderson
- Kelly A. Pronti
- Patrick J. Quigley
Barclay Damon LLP
Corporate/M&A:
- Jim Canfield
- Chris Greene
Litigation: General Commercial:
- Jon Devendorf
Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market:
- Maureen Helmer
- George Pond
Environment:
- Yvonne Hennessey
Labor & Employment:
- Randy Oppenheimer