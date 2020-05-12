fbpx
Home / News / Gun charges dismissed

Gun charges dismissed

Search of vehicle was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon May 12, 2020 0

A state appellate court has reversed a lower court ruling in a gun case, vacated the guilty plea, and dismissed the indictment. Defendant Patrick C. Johnson pleaded guilty on July 9, 2018, to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a decision released May 1, the Appellate Division of ...

