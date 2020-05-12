fbpx
Judgments Recorded April 2-3, 2020

Judgments Recorded April 2, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT FLOWERS, CONSTANCE Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT CO TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT BAKER, DAVID M 4580 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES Amount: $2,000.00 DEWEY AUTO AND TIRE CENTER 1051 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES Amount: $5,000.00 Judgments Recorded April 3, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT COLBERT, LEROY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COLLIER, NAPOLEON Favor: ...

