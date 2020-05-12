fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Local prosecutors under investigation in Georgia slaying

Local prosecutors under investigation in Georgia slaying

By: The Associated Press JEFF MARTIN and RUSS BYNUM May 12, 2020 0

ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutors who first handled the fatal shooting of a black man, before charges were filed more than two months later, were placed under investigation Tuesday for their conduct in the case, which has fueled a national outcry and questions about whether the slaying was racially motivated. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo