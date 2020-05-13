fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Changing PPP leads to legal questions, concerns

Changing PPP leads to legal questions, concerns

By: Velvet Spicer May 13, 2020 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James last week joined nearly two dozen attorneys general in a call for key changes to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to ensure that the funds are distributed fairly and equitably to the small businesses they were meant for. The letter to Congress followed on the heels of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo