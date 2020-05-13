fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 29, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded April 29, 2020 48 14450 DOWELL, CHRISTINA L et ano to DOWELL, CHRISTINA L Property Address: 55 VINEYARD HILL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12335 Page: 0484 Tax Account: 160.03-5-96 Full Sale Price: $0.00 STRATON, ROBERT et ano to HORSFELL, MALLORY A et al Property Address: 49 HUXLEY WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12335 Page: 0489 Tax Account: 166.13-2-54 Full Sale Price: $176,000.00 14464 SHEPARD, LARRY to LOVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo