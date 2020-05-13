fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded April 29, 2020

Mortgages Recorded April 29, 2020

By: Jason Whong May 13, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded April 29, 2020 73 NOT PROVIDED 2290 EAST AVENUE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2290 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $662,083.37 BURNS, ELEANOR M & PERKINS, ARCHIBALD S Property Address: 360 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $416,000.00 JFPA MOONSTREAM LLC & JFPA MOONSTREAM LLC Property Address: 17 WEBSTER CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo