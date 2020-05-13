fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Tax evasion: United States v. Adams

Second Circuit – Tax evasion: United States v. Adams

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Tax evasion Restitution – Calculation of tax loss United States v. Adams 18-3650 Judges Lynch, Lohier, and Sullivan Background: The defendant challenged his conviction and sentencing on a number of tax offenses. Ruling: The Second Circuit modified and affirmed. The court held that the district court lacked authority to require restitution payments to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo