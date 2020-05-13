fbpx
Second Circuit – Telephone Consumer Protection Act: Duran v. La Boom Disco Inc.

Second Circuit – Telephone Consumer Protection Act: Duran v. La Boom Disco Inc.

May 13, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Telephone Consumer Protection Act Automatic telephone dialing system – Text messages Duran v. La Boom Disco Inc. 19-600-cv Judges Cabranes, Lohier, and Reiss Background: The plaintiff alleged that, for over the course of a year-and-a-half, he received unsolicited text messages from the defendant via an automatic telephone dialing system in violation of ...

