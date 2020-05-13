fbpx
Wayne County farm sued under new state law

Worker paid under $300 for 80-hour work week

By: Bennett Loudon May 13, 2020 0

The Worker Justice Center of New York has filed a lawsuit for a Wayne County farm worker claiming he wasn’t paid as required by state and federal laws. According to the Worker Justice Center, the 13-page complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester is the first lawsuit filed under New York state’s Farm Laborers ...

