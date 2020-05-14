fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / 911 call, text hint at confrontation days before Arbery shot

911 call, text hint at confrontation days before Arbery shot

By: The Associated Press May 14, 2020 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Days before Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by two white men and fatally shot after being spotted inside a home under construction, neighbors — including one of the suspects — reported an earlier encounter with a person wandering through the open-framed structure. Owner Larry English found nothing stolen from the site where he's building ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo