Courthouses reopening next week

Courthouses reopening next week

Safety measures remain in effect

By: Bennett Loudon May 14, 2020 0

New York state court officials are planning a return to in-person court sessions in five judicial districts starting next week. Courthouses in the following 23 upstate counties will be open for business starting Monday: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates, Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego ...

