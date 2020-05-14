fbpx
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Tetro

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Intemperate behavior – Fair trial People v. Tetro KA 15-01963 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of conviction of grand larceny, welfare fraud, and offering a false instrument for filing. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant was ...

