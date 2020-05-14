fbpx
Home / News / Judge denies compassionate release requests

Judge denies compassionate release requests

Prison facilities had no coronavirus cases

By: Bennett Loudon May 14, 2020 0

A federal judge has denied motions from two prison inmates seeking to be freed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In separate motions, Sofonzia Mack and Steven Ray sought compassionate release. In September, Mack was convicted of unlawful transport of firearms and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was sentenced in January to three years in ...

