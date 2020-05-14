fbpx
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded April 6, 2020

Liens Filed Recorded April 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded April 6, 2020 LIEN RELEASE PREDDY, HERMAN E Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 785 WEILAND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 PREDDY, HERMAN E Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 785 WEILAND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 PREDDY, HERMAN E Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 785 WEILAND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

