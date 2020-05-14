fbpx
Second Circuit – Motion to dismiss: Pettaway v. National Recovery Solutions

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Motion to dismiss Timely filed amended complaint – Pending motion to dismiss Pettaway v. National Recovery Solutions 19-1453 Judges Hall, Sullivan, and Bianco Background: The plaintiff challenged the district court’s dismissal of her Fair Debt Collections Practices Act claim pursuant to FRCP 12 (b)(6). Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that, ...

