Wisconsin bars reopen after court ruling praised by Trump

Wisconsin bars reopen after court ruling praised by Trump

By: The Associated Press SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND May 14, 2020 0

MADISON, Wis. — A court ruling tossing out Wisconsin's stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos Thursday, after some bars opened immediately and were packed with customers while other local leaders moved to keep strict restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that Democratic Gov. ...

